Joanne M. Leroux, age 85, of Cranberry Lake (WWNY)

CRANBERRY LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Joanne M. Leroux, age 85, of Cranberry Lake, NY passed away on February 24, 2022 at Mercy Living Center in Tupper Lake.

Joanne was born on November 14, 1936 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Hollis L. and Ailsa E. (Harrington) Scruton. She attended school in Oswegatchie and graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School. Joanne married Rudolph A. Leroux on June of 1957. He passed away on June 17, 1997.

Joanne worked at Schuyler’s Dry Cleaners in Star Lake and as a clerk at Robinson’s IGA in Cranberry Lake. She was a member of the Cranberry Lake Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, needle point and ceramics.

Surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Mark Leroux and Michael and Susan Leroux both of Cranberry Lake; two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Jean Soltau Jr. of Cranberry Lake and Kathleen and Patrick Redmond of Central Square; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Hollis and Marlene Scruton of Vestel, NY and Allen Scruton of California; a brother-in-law, Earl LaFave; four grandchildren, Kasey Dolson, Bethany Hartzok, Codie Soltau and Jodie Soltau, a great-granddaughter, Jolene, and several nieces and nephews.

Joanne is predeceased by her husband and a sister Jean LaFave.

Calling hours for Joanne will be on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Her funeral service will be immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in St. Hubert’s Cemetery, Star Lake in the spring. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joanne’s memory to the Cranberry Lake Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 549, Cranberry Lake, NY 12927.

