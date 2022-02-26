John J. Gilbert, 78, of Ogdensburg (WWNY)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - John J. Gilbert, 78, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center after a brief illness. Arrangements have been entrusted to Fox & Murray Funeral Home. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Mr. Gilbert was born on September 11, 1943 in Ogdensburg, the son of the late Capt. L. Anthony and Mildred M. Gilbert.

John attended school in Ogdensburg, and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1962. He enlisted in the Marines and completed his service with an honorable discharge on March 22, 1968. John then spent many years as a deckhand on the Great Lakes ships, and continued his love of sailing as a tugboat captain before retiring to Ogdensburg in 1984.

Mr. Gilbert loved reading and spent a great deal of time at the library. He also enjoyed making his rounds to the local donut shop and visiting with friends, especially his neighbor, Joe Hance. John enjoyed spending time with Joe and his family, and was very grateful for his kindness and friendship.

John is survived by his sister, Mary Jean Goleski, three nieces and two nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Capt. L. Anthony and Mildred M. Gilbert, and his sister, Katherine Ann Lynch.

Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW, 1112 Champlain Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories may be shared also online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

