In LaFargeville, remembering Peyton Morse, and pushing for answers

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - About a hundred friends, family members, and fire department members gathered inside LaFargeville Central School on Saturday to remember Peyton Morse.

The 21-year-old firefighter was a LaFargeville native and suffered a medical emergency during a training exercise last March. Morse passed away after spending nine days in a coma. He was preparing to join the Watertown City Fire Department.

There are a couple of ongoing investigations into the incident and Morse’s parents are still fighting for answers and accountability. Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman, who Morse was set to work for, says Morse was one of a kind.

“Peyton might have been one of the best kids to come out of this community,” Timerman said Saturday. “Just a wonderful representative for Lafargeville, the city of Watertown, and all the fire departments he was a member of. A fantastic kid and frankly, somebody we should all try to be more like.”

Morse’s parents say Saturday’s event was as much for the community as it was for them.

Stacy Snyder-Morse, Peyton Morse's mother, speaks with a crowd of about a hundred people during an event honoring her son's life (WWNY)

During a wide-ranging conversation Friday with 7 News anchor and managing editor Jeff Cole, the Morses talked about their fight for answers, and their reaction to the results of the state investigation. More of Jeff’s interview will air next week, as we approach the first anniversary of the incident.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.