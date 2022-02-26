Advertisement

In LaFargeville, remembering Peyton Morse, and pushing for answers

People in LaFargeville came together Saturday to honor the memory and legacy of firefighter...
People in LaFargeville came together Saturday to honor the memory and legacy of firefighter Peyton Morse(WWNY)
By John Pirsos and Zach Grady
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - About a hundred friends, family members, and fire department members gathered inside LaFargeville Central School on Saturday to remember Peyton Morse.

The 21-year-old firefighter was a LaFargeville native and suffered a medical emergency during a training exercise last March. Morse passed away after spending nine days in a coma. He was preparing to join the Watertown City Fire Department.

There are a couple of ongoing investigations into the incident and Morse’s parents are still fighting for answers and accountability. Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman, who Morse was set to work for, says Morse was one of a kind.

“Peyton might have been one of the best kids to come out of this community,” Timerman said Saturday. “Just a wonderful representative for Lafargeville, the city of Watertown, and all the fire departments he was a member of. A fantastic kid and frankly, somebody we should all try to be more like.”

Morse’s parents say Saturday’s event was as much for the community as it was for them.

Stacy Snyder-Morse, Peyton Morse's mother, speaks with a crowd of about a hundred people during...
Stacy Snyder-Morse, Peyton Morse's mother, speaks with a crowd of about a hundred people during an event honoring her son's life(WWNY)

During a wide-ranging conversation Friday with 7 News anchor and managing editor Jeff Cole, the Morses talked about their fight for answers, and their reaction to the results of the state investigation. More of Jeff’s interview will air next week, as we approach the first anniversary of the incident.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blind Bay, February 2022.
Opposition rises to new Border Patrol home
In a photo released by Potsdam police, accused killer Michael Snow is seen wearing a red jacket.
Potsdam police release new photos of accused shooter
Nate Mosely, who owns Sneaker Ace in Salmon Run Mall is working to expand the sneaker culture...
Watertown businessman looks to expand North Country sneaker culture with new store in the mall
Memorial for Elizabeth Howell off College Park Road.
After shooting, safety concerns, fear at SUNY Potsdam
Julia Alteri
Jefferson County woman worries about relatives in Ukraine

Latest News

Immaculate Heart girls take on Poland in semi-finals
Saturday sports: sections 3 and 10 playoff basketball
Croghan community comes together for family that lost home to fire
WWNY - Community to the Rescue
Watertown businessman looks to expand North Country sneaker culture with new store in the mall
Watertown businessman looks to expand North Country sneaker culture with new store in the mall
River Hospital's Annual Polar Bear Dip went virtual again this year, surpassing it's...
Once again, Polar Bear Dip goes DIY, surpasses donation goal