RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Madeline Hynes, 82, a resident of State Route 68, passed away February 17, 2022 at Massena Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however there are no services.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.