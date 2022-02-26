Advertisement

More snow this weekend

By Kris Hudson
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After snow for most of the day Friday things will be rather calm tonight.

Saturday will start out cold and calm before more snow comes into the forecast. As we get into the late afternoon to evening hours we will start to see lake effect. This will start rather unorganized before getting organized overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Sunday we will see lake effect in the morning before a cold front moves through late morning to early afternoon. A snow squall is possible as the cold front moves through.

Monday will be a calm quite day weather wise with highs staying in the teens.

As we go into Tuesday temperatures will warm back into the 30s with a slight chance of snow showers.

