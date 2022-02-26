Advertisement

Once again, Polar Bear Dip goes DIY, surpasses donation goal

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Once again, one of River Hospital’s biggest fundraisers went virtual, with participants braving icy waters in the Polar Bear Dip.

So, how does a virtual dip work? People recorded themselves jumping into cold water, or dumping cold water on themselves, or jumping into snow. Basically, if it’s cold, it works.

A compilation show could be viewed online Saturday afternoon. Did you miss it? Check it out here.

The event raised more than $68,000. That surpasses the goal of $50,000.

This year’s funding will support resources for the Emergency Department and additional cardiac monitors, which are critical to the hospital’s COVID-19 response efforts.

