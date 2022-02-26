Robert A. “Bob” Haskins,85, of Carthage (WWNY)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Robert A. “Bob” Haskins,85, passed away peacefully early on Saturday morning, February 26th at the Hospice House of Jefferson County in Watertown, New York.

Robert was born on August 6, 1936, in West Carthage the loving son of the late Norman & Ethel (Simes) Haskins. He graduated in 1954 from West Carthage High School. He served proudly and honorably in the United States Air Force from 1954-1958.

He married Bonnie (Monahan) on July 31, 1965, at the St. James Catholic Church. They raised their family and lived their whole life in Carthage. He was employed for many years as a store clerk for the A&P store and retired in 1993 after 35 years of dedicated service to his community. He was very proud and fond of his hometown and had many stories of the old days.

He truly loved his family very much and shared these same interests as his beloved wife Bonnie. The only difference being if he lost a bet, you better get your money quickly, for he was known to have more moss than money in his wallet. An example of this is when he “conveniently” forgot his wallet on vacation. This is a trait that he passed on to his grandson, Robert. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He loved the Adirondack Mountains, took his family there yearly, and climbed many of the mountains, with climbing Blue Mountain, his last one at the age of 75.

Robert was a devoted Catholic and enjoyed being an usher and attending church every Sunday, he was known throughout the town for his many long walks. He was an avid Dodger’s fan since boyhood.

Robert is survived by a son, David Michael, and his wife (Martha) Haskins, a daughter Susan Elaine, and her husband (Phillip) McHatton all of Carthage, a brother-in-law Jack Monahan of Rochester, and a sister-in-law Jane Wyss of Wisconsin, six- grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several special nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, his loving wife Bonnie of 56 plus years, she died on February 19, 2022, and a sister, Phyllis G. Hutchins.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, March 1st from 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:30 PM at St. James Catholic Church, Carthage. A Christian burial with Military Honors will take place in the spring in the Hillside Cemetery, Champion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Hospice House of Jefferson County: 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences in his memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

