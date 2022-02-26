Advertisement

Watertown businessman looks to expand North Country sneaker culture with new store in the mall

Nate Mosely, who owns Sneaker Ace in Salmon Run Mall is working to expand the sneaker culture...
Nate Mosely, who owns Sneaker Ace in Salmon Run Mall is working to expand the sneaker culture to the North Country.(wwny)
By Zach Grady
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “I mean you can make anywhere from $20 to $100 per shoe and it just adds up so fast,” said Nate Mosely, owner of SneakerAce.

The sneaker industry is growing so quickly, Forbes estimates that in the next two years it will be worth nearly $100 billion. As the industry has grown, so has the secondary resale market. So much so, it’s become a big business of its own.

“Buying stuff for $100 or $180. Selling it the same day or even the next day for let’s say $250,” said Mosely.

Sneaker collectors, or “Sneakerheads” as they’ve come to be known as, have turned their passion into a culture of its own.

“It’s learning what sneakers are all about. I feel like every shoe has a story behind it,” said Mosely.

With popularity comes profitability. Nate Mosely, who owns Sneaker Ace in Salmon Run Mall is working to expand the sneaker culture to the North Country.

“When I first moved here, I feel like it wasn’t big at all honestly. It was me and like five friends that wore shoes and we just kind of traded amongst each other,” said Mosely.

Those trades would plant the seed for the potential of growth in Mosely’s mind.

“That’s when I really just saw how many people were into shoes here, and around town, and just really wanted to bring the shoe game up here. So, I felt like it was the perfect opportunity. I know a lot of soldiers out at Fort Drum were into it,” said Mosely.

Mosely originally opened his store on Starbuck Avenue in Watertown a few years ago.

“It really picked up in like 2016, 2017. So many shoes coming out, it was just perfect time to hop into it,” said Mosely.

Moseley hopes his move to the mall will help him cash in on that $100 billion future predicted for Sneaker Culture.

“Sky’s the limit, really. It’s as big as you make it,” said Mosely.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued, up to 12 inches of snow expected
In a photo released by Potsdam police, accused killer Michael Snow is seen wearing a red jacket.
Potsdam police release new photos of accused shooter
A roadside marker commemorates efforts by Martinsburg's Horatio Hough to aid Blacks seeking...
North country the last stop on the Underground Railroad
Closings, delays & cancellations
Ryan Van Buskirk
Massena man indicted on count of assault as a hate crime

Latest News

Section 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball along with Watertown Wolves Hockey were on the docket...
Friday Sports: Madrid Waddington boys’ and girls’ basketball teams take Section 10 Class C Championships
Friday Sports: Madrid Waddington boys’ and girls’ basketball teams take Section 10 Class C Championships
Jefferson County woman worries about relatives in Ukraine
Opposition rises to new Border Patrol home