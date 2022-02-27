Advertisement

Ann Bouchard, 86, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Mrs. Bouchard passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, February 25, 2022.
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Ann Bouchard, age 86, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Jude Nnadibuagha officiating. There are no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Bouchard passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Mrs. Bouchard is survived by one son, Jeffery Bouchard and his wife, Patricia, of Fuquay-Varina, NC; one daughter, Karen Moore and her husband, Kevin, of Statesville, NC; four granddaughters, Lauren (Kurt) Chapman, Sarah (Patrick) Voss, Aislinn (Sean) Hatcher, and Mika (Wyatt) Arndt; two step grandchildren, Nathan (Carly) Moore and Cassie Moore; five great grandsons, Alex and Connor Chapman, Logan Voss, Bobby Hatcher, and Beau Arndt; three great granddaughters, Josephine Voss and Wren and Lucy Arndt; two sisters, Mary Karin O’Donoghue, of Ogdensburg, NY and Susan Wells and her husband, Robert, of Ogdensburg, NY; a brother, Donald DeLaurier and his wife, Shayne, of Oilville, VA and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ann was born on March 24, 1935, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Mary R. (Ignotowitzh) DeLaurier. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1952. Ann married Robert Bouchard on April 18, 1953, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. A. D. Charbonneau officiating. He predeceased her on November 25, 2016. Ann first was employed by GE in Schenectady, NY, later working for Sears & Roebuck for ten years and Eddy’s Market in Ogdensburg, NY.

Ann enjoyed spending time with family and caring for her plants and flowers.

Donations may be made in Ann’s memory to the Notre Dame Heritage Fund, 125 Ford Ave, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

