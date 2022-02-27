Advertisement

Anthony J. Winter, 64, of Norwich & formerly of Clayton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Anthony J. Winter, 64, Norwich and formerly of Clayton passed away Friday, February 25, 2022.
Anthony J. Winter, 64, Norwich and formerly of Clayton passed away Friday, February 25, 2022.(Source: Funeral Home)

NORWICH, New York (WWNY) - Anthony J. Winter, 64, Norwich and formerly of Clayton passed away Friday, February 25, 2022.

Tony was born in Canton March 19, 1957, son of Frederick S. and Gloria A. Baker Winter. He was a 1975 graduate of Oxford (NY) Academy High School and a 1987 graduate of SUNY Canton. He married Lesa Secor August 21, 1982 in Clayton.

He was the manager of Whiteface Mountain Ski Shop for five years and then managed Gore Mountain Ski Shop, North Creek, worked for Adirondack Plumbing and Heating, and retired from Fr. Young Supportive Living, Glens Falls in 2017 where he was a CASAC (Credentialed Alcoholism & Substance Abuse Counselor).

Tony was a communicant of St. Paul’s Church, Norwich and a member of the Monday Night Young at Heart Group. He enjoyed building computer servers, trout fishing and football with his favorite team the Cincinnati Bengals. HIs greatest pleasure, though, was being a Grandpa.

Tony is survived by his wife Lesa, Clayton; mother Gloria A. Winter, Norwich; son Connor M. Winter, Clayton; daughter Emily Winter, Clayton; three grandchildren, Lincoln Michael, Mila Lynn, and Anthony Joseph; foster daughter Amy (Meme), Sanclemente, Bradenton, FL: five siblings, Lisa M. (Edwin) Stratton, Oxford, Lane F. (Joann) Winter, Bellevue, NB, Andrew B. (Bernadette) Winter, Thurman, Dana M. (Tracey) Winter, Warrensburg, and Ann P. (William) Lanfair, Oxford; nine nieces and thirteen nephews, and several cousins. His father, Frederick, died November 13, 1994.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton on Thursday, March 3, from 4 - 7 PM. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 4, at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Church, Clayton. Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery will take place in the spring. Online condolences to Tony’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

The Women’s Liberty League Basketball Championship took place Sunday afternoon in Ithaca, where...
Sunday Sports: Seasons on the hardwood wrap up with weekend battles
Young and younger came out to enjoy the annual Draft Horse Sleigh Rally in Gouverneur Sunday.
Draft Horse Sleigh Rally brings people of all ages to Gouverneur
High heating bills sparks more assistance through the HEAP program
Lowville American Legion’s Queen of Hearts has a winner
New York State lifts mask mandate for schools starting March 2nd

Obituaries

The Lowville American Legion has a winner for its annual Queen of Hearts fundraiser.
Lowville American Legion’s Queen of Hearts has a winner
Mrs. Bouchard passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, February 25, 2022.
Ann Bouchard, 86, of Ogdensburg
Masked students leave their buses to enter the school building
New York State lifts mask mandate for schools starting March 2nd
Rita M. Halladay, age 94, passed away on February 27, 2022 at her home surrounded her family...
Rita M. Halladay, 94, of Macomb
Many area residents have been calling about the Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, a way...
High heating bills sparks more assistance through the HEAP program