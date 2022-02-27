Anthony J. Winter, 64, of Norwich & formerly of Clayton

Anthony J. Winter, 64, Norwich and formerly of Clayton passed away Friday, February 25, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORWICH, New York (WWNY) - Anthony J. Winter, 64, Norwich and formerly of Clayton passed away Friday, February 25, 2022.

Tony was born in Canton March 19, 1957, son of Frederick S. and Gloria A. Baker Winter. He was a 1975 graduate of Oxford (NY) Academy High School and a 1987 graduate of SUNY Canton. He married Lesa Secor August 21, 1982 in Clayton.

He was the manager of Whiteface Mountain Ski Shop for five years and then managed Gore Mountain Ski Shop, North Creek, worked for Adirondack Plumbing and Heating, and retired from Fr. Young Supportive Living, Glens Falls in 2017 where he was a CASAC (Credentialed Alcoholism & Substance Abuse Counselor).

Tony was a communicant of St. Paul’s Church, Norwich and a member of the Monday Night Young at Heart Group. He enjoyed building computer servers, trout fishing and football with his favorite team the Cincinnati Bengals. HIs greatest pleasure, though, was being a Grandpa.

Tony is survived by his wife Lesa, Clayton; mother Gloria A. Winter, Norwich; son Connor M. Winter, Clayton; daughter Emily Winter, Clayton; three grandchildren, Lincoln Michael, Mila Lynn, and Anthony Joseph; foster daughter Amy (Meme), Sanclemente, Bradenton, FL: five siblings, Lisa M. (Edwin) Stratton, Oxford, Lane F. (Joann) Winter, Bellevue, NB, Andrew B. (Bernadette) Winter, Thurman, Dana M. (Tracey) Winter, Warrensburg, and Ann P. (William) Lanfair, Oxford; nine nieces and thirteen nephews, and several cousins. His father, Frederick, died November 13, 1994.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton on Thursday, March 3, from 4 - 7 PM. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 4, at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Church, Clayton. Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery will take place in the spring. Online condolences to Tony’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.