Draft Horse Sleigh Rally brings people of all ages to Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Draft horses are known to be tall, heavy, and hard working. But they can also be a lot of fun.

Young and younger came out to enjoy the annual Draft Horse Sleigh Rally in Gouverneur Sunday.

This family friendly event is hosted by the St. Lawrence Valley Draft Horse Club.

President of the club, Monica Stone, says draft horses are for everyone:

“From big and old, to small and young.”

And although it seems the horses might be cold, Monica says the horses are conditioned for this weather.

“Most of these horses, they can fare this type of weather. A lot of people who own draft horses keep in very cool barns, let them in run-ins; so the horses don’t really mind,” said Stone.

Some of the horses are imported from countries like Belgium and France, and some working longer than others.

“Tom is 85-years old this year and he’s still going strong as one of the elder, I’m quite proud of him,” said Stone.

“I used to have a miniature horse that I used to do sleigh rides with, and then I got a little pony, this is my first time driving these horses,” said Dillen Narrigan, a young sleigh driver.

Monica says they hope this sleigh rally encourages the younger generations to continue the tradition of caring for draft horses.

“We’re trying to expose more to the public hoping some of the youth to be more interested,” said Stone.

