Gouverneur’s Carter Baer takes state title on the mat

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - At the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Wrestling Championships in Albany Saturday night, Gouverneur’s Carter Baer capped off an undefeated senior season with a state title in the 160 pound weight class in Division 2

He beat Nick Brown of Springville Griffith 17-2 on a technical fall.

With the win, Baer capped off his senior season posting a 41-0 record.

And in the Division 2 285 pound weight class, Nick Rogers of General Brown would come up short in his bid for a state title, falling to top seed Tristen Hitchcock of Warrensburg Bolton in extra time.

Other top finishers include Indian River’s Alex Booth. Booth finished 3rd in the 132 pound weight class in Division 1.

Chase Nevills of Copenhagen finished 4th in Division 2′s 118 pound weight class.

General Brown’s David O’Neil placed 4th in the Division 2 138 pound weight class.

Vandavian Way of Gouverneur placed 4th in the Division 2 152 pound weight class.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.