Advertisement

Gouverneur’s Carter Baer takes state title on the mat

By Rob Krone
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - At the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Wrestling Championships in Albany Saturday night, Gouverneur’s Carter Baer capped off an undefeated senior season with a state title in the 160 pound weight class in Division 2

He beat Nick Brown of Springville Griffith 17-2 on a technical fall.

With the win, Baer capped off his senior season posting a 41-0 record.

And in the Division 2 285 pound weight class, Nick Rogers of General Brown would come up short in his bid for a state title, falling to top seed Tristen Hitchcock of Warrensburg Bolton in extra time.

Other top finishers include Indian River’s Alex Booth. Booth finished 3rd in the 132 pound weight class in Division 1.

Chase Nevills of Copenhagen finished 4th in Division 2′s 118 pound weight class.

General Brown’s David O’Neil placed 4th in the Division 2 138 pound weight class.

Vandavian Way of Gouverneur placed 4th in the Division 2 152 pound weight class.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blind Bay, February 2022.
Opposition rises to new Border Patrol home
In a photo released by Potsdam police, accused killer Michael Snow is seen wearing a red jacket.
Potsdam police release new photos of accused shooter
Masked students leave their buses to enter the school building
New York State lifts mask mandate for schools starting March 2nd
Nate Mosely, who owns Sneaker Ace in Salmon Run Mall is working to expand the sneaker culture...
Watertown businessman looks to expand North Country sneaker culture with new store in the mall
File photo from 2021: Fort Drum welcomed home 10th Mountain Division soldiers from Afghanistan
Report: 10th Mountain Division soldiers found U.S. Embassy workers drunk, cowering during Afghanistan evacuation

Latest News

The Women’s Liberty League Basketball Championship took place Sunday afternoon in Ithaca, where...
Sunday Sports: Seasons on the hardwood wrap up with weekend battles
Young and younger came out to enjoy the annual Draft Horse Sleigh Rally in Gouverneur Sunday.
Draft Horse Sleigh Rally brings people of all ages to Gouverneur
High heating bills sparks more assistance through the HEAP program
Lowville American Legion’s Queen of Hearts has a winner
New York State lifts mask mandate for schools starting March 2nd