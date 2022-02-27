Advertisement

High heating bills sparks more assistance through the HEAP program

By Brendan Straub
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Throughout the winter, Jefferson County HEAP Coordinator Sabrina Cummins’ phone line has been ringing off the hook.

“If you get a like shutoff notice, you can let us know and then we will get that processed within a 48 hour window,” said Cummins.

Many area residents have been calling about the Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, a way to help low income New Yorkers pay their heating bills.

She says more people are reaching out to get that help.

After Christmas it usually slows down, I might get 4 or 5 phone calls a day. I’m taking 20,30 plus calls a day,” said Cummins.

In response to the increased call for help, Governor Kathy Hochul announced $65 million is still available to help those in need. She also announced a longer application deadline through the end of April.

This extension comes as heat prices continue to rise across the region, giving much needed relief to those who may have seen their bills skyrocket.

“I think whatever we can do to make energy more affordable for our customers, especially those who are having difficulties financially, the better,” said National Grid Spokesperson Jared Paventi.

The state is also accepting applications for those who may have used up their HEAP benefit and qualified for the first round of emergency benefits to possibly receive a second round of assistance.

Cummins says those looking for more information on HEAP can call the Jefferson County Office for the Aging at (315) 785-3191.

