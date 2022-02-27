Lake effect snow, bitter cold for parts of north country Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued winter weather and wind chill advisories for Jefferson and Lewis counties Sunday.

Jefferson County is expected to see lake effect snow throughout the day, with accumulations of two to four inches for lower areas, up to six inches along the Tug Hill Plateau. A winter weather advisory lifts at 5 p.m.

Lewis County will see snow, as well. The National Weather Service predicts anywhere from three to seven inches.

Drivers should take it easy on the roads, as winds are expected to pick up, gusting as high as 40 or 45 miles per hour. That will make visibility tough in some areas.

Both counties are also under a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m. Monday morning.

