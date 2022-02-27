Advertisement

Linda Susan (Shaffer) Mincer, 69, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Linda Susan (Shaffer) Mincer, age 69 formerly of Rauchtown and Jersey Shore PA passed peacefully February 26, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by her family.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Linda Susan (Shaffer) Mincer, age 69 formerly of Rauchtown and Jersey Shore PA passed peacefully February 26, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.

Linda grew up in the mountains of PA in the constant companionship of her immediate and extended family. She was a graduate of Jersey Shore High School and then completed the nursing program at Williamsport Community College, working as an LPN at Susque View Nursing Home before moving to the upstate NY with her husband Miles “Doc” Mincer in 1977 where she resided for the remainder of her life.

Linda dedicated her life to her affectionate husband, three sons, and community as a homemaker, Boy Scout parent, and treasurer at the Brownville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being an Avon representative, making lifelong friendships along side her sales. She had a talent for needle work and crocheting, donating countless lap blankets for the elderly and homeless as well as newborn hats to the hospital. Linda was devoted to her faith and family and will be remembered for her love of conversation and her kindness.

Linda is survived by her lifelong sweetheart and loving husband Doc; three sons Daniel (Deanna), Marc (Elaine), Graig (Jessica), two granddaughters Gabrielle and Eleanor who were the absolute lights of her life; her father Leland “Sandy” Shaffer, siblings Bob, TJ, and Judy Shaffer, her dear friend and sister-in-law Edie Tarantella, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother Lucy, step-mother Phyllis, two brothers Bill and Daniel.

There will be a private celebration of Linda’s life at a later date. She was proud to be a breast cancer survivor. Donations can be made the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund at https://www.gouverneurbreastcancerfund.com/.

Online Condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

