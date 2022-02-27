Lowville American Legion’s Queen of Hearts has a winner
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lowville American Legion has a winner for its annual Queen of Hearts fundraiser.
The American Legion went into the day Sunday with more than $20,000 in prize money.
And just 8 of 54 cards remained out of a deck, that’s including Jokers.
The Queen of Hearts was picked in front of a watch party.
The money will be split with 60% going to the winner and 40% going back to the American Legion.
Post Commander Lee Hinkleman says they’re going to use the money towards new stain glass windows.
