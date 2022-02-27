Lowville American Legion’s Queen of Hearts has a winner

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lowville American Legion has a winner for its annual Queen of Hearts fundraiser.

The American Legion went into the day Sunday with more than $20,000 in prize money.

And just 8 of 54 cards remained out of a deck, that’s including Jokers.

The Queen of Hearts was picked in front of a watch party.

The money will be split with 60% going to the winner and 40% going back to the American Legion.

Post Commander Lee Hinkleman says they’re going to use the money towards new stain glass windows.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.