Lowville American Legion’s Queen of Hearts has a winner

By John Pirsos
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lowville American Legion has a winner for its annual Queen of Hearts fundraiser.

The American Legion went into the day Sunday with more than $20,000 in prize money.

And just 8 of 54 cards remained out of a deck, that’s including Jokers.

The Queen of Hearts was picked in front of a watch party.

The money will be split with 60% going to the winner and 40% going back to the American Legion.

Post Commander Lee Hinkleman says they’re going to use the money towards new stain glass windows.

