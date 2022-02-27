Advertisement

More snow Sunday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow showers will continue throughout the overnight hours tonight.

By early Sunday morning lake effect snow should become more organized as deeper moisture moves in. Regardless of how strong or weak the lake effect is during the morning hours it will end rather quickly. A strong cold front is set to move through between 10 AM and 2 PM. When the front moves through snow squalls will be likely and continue off and on into the evening hours Sunday.

Things will start to calm down as we go into Sunday night, however temperatures will start to drop quickly. By Monday morning lows will be below zero.

Monday will be a cold day with highs staying in the teens.

Temperatures will start to warm up by Tuesday as more snow comes into the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blind Bay, February 2022.
Opposition rises to new Border Patrol home
In a photo released by Potsdam police, accused killer Michael Snow is seen wearing a red jacket.
Potsdam police release new photos of accused shooter
Nate Mosely, who owns Sneaker Ace in Salmon Run Mall is working to expand the sneaker culture...
Watertown businessman looks to expand North Country sneaker culture with new store in the mall
Memorial for Elizabeth Howell off College Park Road.
After shooting, safety concerns, fear at SUNY Potsdam
Julia Alteri
Jefferson County woman worries about relatives in Ukraine

Latest News

WX
7 News This Evening Weather
WX
More snow this weekend
WX
7 News This Evening Weather
7-day forecast
Friday noon weather