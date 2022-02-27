More snow Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow showers will continue throughout the overnight hours tonight.

By early Sunday morning lake effect snow should become more organized as deeper moisture moves in. Regardless of how strong or weak the lake effect is during the morning hours it will end rather quickly. A strong cold front is set to move through between 10 AM and 2 PM. When the front moves through snow squalls will be likely and continue off and on into the evening hours Sunday.

Things will start to calm down as we go into Sunday night, however temperatures will start to drop quickly. By Monday morning lows will be below zero.

Monday will be a cold day with highs staying in the teens.

Temperatures will start to warm up by Tuesday as more snow comes into the forecast.

