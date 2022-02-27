New York State lifts mask mandate for schools starting March 2nd

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Starting Wednesday, March 2nd, masks are no longer required to be worn in schools.

That news coming from Governor Kathy Hochul at a press conference on Sunday.

Hochul cited a decrease in several COVID metrics and an increase in vaccinations among school aged children as reasons for the decision.

However, counties and cities across New York State have the right to require masks in schools in their jurisdictions. And parents may still choose to send children to school in masks.

The statewide mask requirement is still in effect in healthcare facilities, nursing homes, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, public transportation and airports.

Hochul says a review is in place to see if COVID metrics in those settings will allow the masking mandates to be lifted in the future.

