Advertisement

New York State lifts mask mandate for schools starting March 2nd

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Starting Wednesday, March 2nd, masks are no longer required to be worn in schools.

That news coming from Governor Kathy Hochul at a press conference on Sunday.

Hochul cited a decrease in several COVID metrics and an increase in vaccinations among school aged children as reasons for the decision.

However, counties and cities across New York State have the right to require masks in schools in their jurisdictions. And parents may still choose to send children to school in masks.

The statewide mask requirement is still in effect in healthcare facilities, nursing homes, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, public transportation and airports.

Hochul says a review is in place to see if COVID metrics in those settings will allow the masking mandates to be lifted in the future.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blind Bay, February 2022.
Opposition rises to new Border Patrol home
In a photo released by Potsdam police, accused killer Michael Snow is seen wearing a red jacket.
Potsdam police release new photos of accused shooter
Nate Mosely, who owns Sneaker Ace in Salmon Run Mall is working to expand the sneaker culture...
Watertown businessman looks to expand North Country sneaker culture with new store in the mall
File photo from 2021: Fort Drum welcomed home 10th Mountain Division soldiers from Afghanistan
Report: 10th Mountain Division soldiers found U.S. Embassy workers drunk, cowering during Afghanistan evacuation

Latest News

The Women’s Liberty League Basketball Championship took place Sunday afternoon in Ithaca, where...
Sunday Sports: Seasons on the hardwood wrap up with weekend battles
Young and younger came out to enjoy the annual Draft Horse Sleigh Rally in Gouverneur Sunday.
Draft Horse Sleigh Rally brings people of all ages to Gouverneur
High heating bills sparks more assistance through the HEAP program
Lowville American Legion’s Queen of Hearts has a winner
New York State lifts mask mandate for schools starting March 2nd