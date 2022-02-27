Rita M. Halladay, 94, of Macomb

Rita M. Halladay, age 94, passed away on February 27, 2022 at her home surrounded her family and hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

Rita was born on January 16, 1928 in Hammond, the daughter of John and Maude (Bickford) Ingram. She attended school in Macomb and Gouverneur. A marriage to Leslie Hunter ended in divorce. She then married Alvin “Leo” Halladay on November 28, 1960 who passed away on October 31, 1998.

She worked as a Walmart greeter, assembly worker at Newell Factory, Nurse’s aide and also worked with the race horses in Vernon Downs as a groomer. She enjoyed doing crafts, playing games on her computer and spending time with her family.

Rita is survived by her children, Dale (Marlowe) Hunter - LaFargeville, Wayne (Nancy) Hunter – Oriskany Falls, David Hunter (companion Tina Barkley) - Adams, Garry (Sally) Halladay – Ogdensburg, Phillip (Rose) Halladay – Hammond, Donna Murphy - Rochester, Helen Parody (companion Mike Turner) Antwerp, Mary O’Donnell – Pope Mills, Cindy (Robert) Myers – TN, Terry (Larry) Young – Pope Mills, Judy Corbine (companion Mark Montroy) – Brier Hill. She leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband Leo, son Larry Hunter, sister Marguerite Thomas, and brother Rolland Ingram.

Her family requests donation to your local fire departments. Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. followed by her funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Hailesboro Cemetery. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

