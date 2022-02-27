Advertisement

Saturday sports: sections 3 and 10 playoff basketball

Immaculate Heart girls take on Poland in semi-finals
Immaculate Heart girls take on Poland in semi-finals
By Rob Krone and Mel Busler
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On Saturday, two frontier league girls’ basketball teams tried to punch their tickets to the section 3, class D championship game.

In the first semi-final game from Onondaga Community College, Poland hung on to win a nail-biter over Immaculate Heart Central 40-38.

On the other side of the bracket, Copenhagen downed Hamilton 52-39.

Copenhagen will play Poland for the championship next weekend at OCC.

In the girls’ section 10, class D championship, the Heuvelton Bulldogs took down Hammond 58-36.

On the boys’ side of section 10, class D, Heuvelton defeated Chateaugay 40-36 to win its first title since 2004.

