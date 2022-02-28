Advertisement

CCE has advice for vegetable transplants

CCE has advice for vegetable transplants
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many people like to start their own vegetables from seeds to transplant into their gardens in the spring.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a program that could help. CCE’s Sue Gwise talked about it on 7 News At Noon.

Watch the video above for her interview.

The program is from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 5 at the CCE office at 203 North Hamilton Street in Watertown.

People can learn to avoid such problems as starting plants too early, not using the right light levels, and not watering them consistently.

The program will also provide step-by-step strategies for growing successful transplants.

You can register here. You can also call 315-788-8450, extension 243.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at a house on Winslow Street in Watertown broke out around 11 a.m. Monday.
Watertown apartment building destroyed by fire
Police say an Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance was wrecked after a person at...
Ogdensburg ambulance stolen, crashed into garage
Ethan Daubenspeck
Fort Drum man accused of having sex with central NY teen
Fire crews battled an intense blaze at an apartment house on Winslow Street in Watertown.
UPDATE: Two hospitalized after fire destroys Watertown Apartment House
Khane O. Jones was arrested by Watertown Police in connection to an arson at 112 Winslow St.
Arson the cause of Winslow St fire, arrest made

Latest News

Khane O. Jones was arrested by Watertown Police in connection to an arson at 112 Winslow St.
Arson the cause of Winslow St fire, arrest made
A traffic stop in Ogdensburg Monday afternoon resulted in a brief police stand-off.
Traffic stop in Ogdensburg turns into police stand-off
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on school masking, no water at Hotis & a lottery-winning custodian
WWNY On Wednesday, it’s masks off in north country schools
WWNY National Grid program will help keep these cows cool this summer