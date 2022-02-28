CCE has advice for vegetable transplants

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many people like to start their own vegetables from seeds to transplant into their gardens in the spring.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a program that could help. CCE’s Sue Gwise talked about it on 7 News At Noon.

Watch the video above for her interview.

The program is from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 5 at the CCE office at 203 North Hamilton Street in Watertown.

People can learn to avoid such problems as starting plants too early, not using the right light levels, and not watering them consistently.

The program will also provide step-by-step strategies for growing successful transplants.

You can register here. You can also call 315-788-8450, extension 243.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.