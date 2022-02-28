Advertisement

It's very cold today, with snow on the way for tomorrow
By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be sunny through much of the afternoon with increasing clouds toward evening. Highs will only be in the teens.

Temperatures will fall into single digits to start, then gradually rise overnight into the teens and 20s by daybreak Tuesday, the first day of March.

Snow showers will start in the early morning hours and could become heavy at times throughout the day.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-30s. That’s when snow could mix with rain or become all rain for some.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of snow on Ash Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 30s.

It will be partly sunny and 18 on Thursday.

Friday will be mostly sunny and 25.

It will be in the 30s on Saturday and in the 40s on Sunday.

