Cold to start the week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clouds will be clearing out tonight which will lead to a very cold night.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Jefferson, Lewis, and Southern St Lawrence Counties until Monday morning as wind chills could get as cold as 25 below. The actual air temperature will also get below zero for many locations tonight.

Monday will be a dry and mostly sunny day with highs staying in the teens. Clouds will slowly increase into the afternoon and evening hours Monday ahead of our next weather system.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday show showers will move in. Over all it doesn’t look like we will see much accumulation on Tuesday, but it still bears watching.

The rest of the week will stay at or below average with slight chances of snow.

