Advertisement

Cold to start the week

By Kris Hudson
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clouds will be clearing out tonight which will lead to a very cold night.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Jefferson, Lewis, and Southern St Lawrence Counties until Monday morning as wind chills could get as cold as 25 below. The actual air temperature will also get below zero for many locations tonight.

Monday will be a dry and mostly sunny day with highs staying in the teens. Clouds will slowly increase into the afternoon and evening hours Monday ahead of our next weather system.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday show showers will move in. Over all it doesn’t look like we will see much accumulation on Tuesday, but it still bears watching.

The rest of the week will stay at or below average with slight chances of snow.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masked students leave their buses to enter the school building
New York State lifts mask mandate for schools starting March 2nd
File photo from 2021: Fort Drum welcomed home 10th Mountain Division soldiers from Afghanistan
Report: 10th Mountain Division soldiers found U.S. Embassy workers drunk, cowering during Afghanistan evacuation
Crews battle a fire at an apartment building in Rensselaer Falls Saturday
Rensselaer Falls apartment building destroyed by fire
The Croghan Fire Department launched a campaign to help the Vancour family, which lost its home...
Croghan community comes together for family that lost home to fire
People in LaFargeville came together Saturday to honor the memory and legacy of firefighter...
In LaFargeville, remembering Peyton Morse, and pushing for answers

Latest News

WX
7 News Tonight Weather
WX
More snow Sunday
WX
7 News This Evening Weather
WX
More snow this weekend