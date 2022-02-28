Advertisement

‘Doggone’ good therapists help hospice patients

A team of four-legged "therapists" bring cheer to Hospice of Jefferson County.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s an old saying that laughter is the best medicine. And at Hospice of Jefferson County, residents are getting a good dose of that with two new four-legged “therapists.”

For the last eight years, Bosox and his owner Tom Deuson have volunteered at Hospice of Jefferson County.

Bo knows how to show love -- and certainly how to receive it.

“It’s just a wonderful experience for both of us,” Deuson said. “We get so much out of it ourselves, just to see them enjoy themselves, have something to focus on other than how uncomfortable they may be at the time.”

Now, Bo isn’t alone.

Three-month-old golden retriever Azrael is joining the team.

Azrael is one of the archangels that helps a soul seperate from its physical form and travel from heaven,” hospice nurse Shawn Smiley, Azrael’s owner, said. “So he has taken to his career quite naturally.”

And if one puppy can bring in smiles, imagine what two puppies can do.

Four-month old mini doodle Nora is also training to be a therapy dog.

Hospice navigator Nicole Shultz owns owner.

“It makes the atmosphere here so light and wonderful,” she said. “Our pets here just bring so much joy.”

With the pandemic halting some visitations, the dogs’ job is to bring the love that may be missing.

“Often times, we will just drop in and say hello and just break up their day and give them something different,” Deuson said.

After a quick pup-talk from Bo, it’s Azrael’s turn to visit.

The pups still have a lot to learn, but their most important skill comes naturally.

Soon, Nora and Azrael will go to official training. Then they’ll join Bosox and other doggy volunteers in making the staff and residents feel a whole lot better.

