Watertown building destroyed by fire

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown fire crews were called to a house on Winslow Street late Monday morning to find it engulfed in flame.

7 News reporter Lexi Bruening was at the scene. She says flames were shooting out the windows and there was a huge plume of smoke when she arrived. She says a portion of the building has collapsed.

Winslow Street and a portion of nearby Washington Street were closed.

The fire was called in around 11 a.m.

At least one person was seen being loaded into an ambulance were seen leaving the scene. It’s not clear how many people were inside.

This is a developing story. We’ll post details as they become available.

