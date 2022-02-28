Advertisement

Fort Drum man accused of having sex with central NY teen

Ethan Daubenspeck
Ethan Daubenspeck(Oneida County Sheriff's Office)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROME, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Drum man is accused of having sex with a teenage girl in Rome, N.Y.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Ethan Daubenspeck was allegedly caught having sex with the 13-year-old in her home by the child’s mother.

Officials say he met up with the girl Saturday night after they exchanged information on dating and social media platforms.

Daubenspeck, who’s originally from Furlong, Pennsylvania, was charged with second-degree criminal sex act.

He was arraigned and jailed on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.

An order of protection was issued for the victim.

