Advertisement

Fort Drum soldiers train in command post exercise

By Brendan Straub
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Soldiers on post are participating in war-time scenarios using deployable command centers, while others are involved in a battlefield simulation against an enemy.

10th Mountain Division officials say all of the activities are done in real time, as if soldiers were in the midst of combat. It gives them a chance to better their skillset and work together with different units.

“One of the things we are learning is we have to be very good at executing and planning at the same time. We have got to be really good at fighting against the enemy while simultaneously planning for things that will occur a day from now, two days from now, three days from now,” said Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Dawson.

He says Fort Drum’s cold climate lets soldiers adapt to conditions regardless of the environment they might find themselves in. Officials say this exercise would have taken place regardless of the situation in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at a house on Winslow Street in Watertown broke out around 11 a.m. Monday.
Watertown apartment building destroyed by fire
Police say an Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance was wrecked after a person at...
Ogdensburg ambulance stolen, crashed into garage
Ethan Daubenspeck
Fort Drum man accused of having sex with central NY teen
Fire crews battled an intense blaze at an apartment house on Winslow Street in Watertown.
UPDATE: Two hospitalized after fire destroys Watertown Apartment House
Khane O. Jones was arrested by Watertown Police in connection to an arson at 112 Winslow St.
Arson the cause of Winslow St fire, arrest made

Latest News

Khane O. Jones was arrested by Watertown Police in connection to an arson at 112 Winslow St.
Arson the cause of Winslow St fire, arrest made
A traffic stop in Ogdensburg Monday afternoon resulted in a brief police stand-off.
Traffic stop in Ogdensburg turns into police stand-off
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on school masking, no water at Hotis & a lottery-winning custodian
WWNY On Wednesday, it’s masks off in north country schools
WWNY National Grid program will help keep these cows cool this summer