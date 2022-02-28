Fort Drum soldiers train in command post exercise

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Soldiers on post are participating in war-time scenarios using deployable command centers, while others are involved in a battlefield simulation against an enemy.

10th Mountain Division officials say all of the activities are done in real time, as if soldiers were in the midst of combat. It gives them a chance to better their skillset and work together with different units.

“One of the things we are learning is we have to be very good at executing and planning at the same time. We have got to be really good at fighting against the enemy while simultaneously planning for things that will occur a day from now, two days from now, three days from now,” said Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Dawson.

He says Fort Drum’s cold climate lets soldiers adapt to conditions regardless of the environment they might find themselves in. Officials say this exercise would have taken place regardless of the situation in Ukraine.

