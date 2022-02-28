Advertisement

Humane Society: Cora, now happily an inside dog

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Cora is really enjoying life since she arrived at the Lewis County Humane Society.

Shelter manager Amber Zehr said Cora was surrendered to the humane society along with three siblings, all of whom have spent all their lives outdoors.

Now, 6-year-old Cora is enjoying an indoor world of warmth and comfort.

She’ll likely be chill in any home. The only dog she doesn’t like is her sister, Copper.

As usual, it’s busy at the shelter. Eleven puppies came in recently and were quickly adopted.

At this point, the humane society has 21 dogs and 19 cats up for adoption.

You can check them out at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or on their Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349 or just stop by when they’re open.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at a house on Winslow Street in Watertown broke out around 11 a.m. Monday.
Watertown apartment building destroyed by fire
Police say an Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance was wrecked after a person at...
Ogdensburg ambulance stolen, crashed into garage
Ethan Daubenspeck
Fort Drum man accused of having sex with central NY teen
Fire crews battled an intense blaze at an apartment house on Winslow Street in Watertown.
UPDATE: Two hospitalized after fire destroys Watertown Apartment House
Khane O. Jones was arrested by Watertown Police in connection to an arson at 112 Winslow St.
Arson the cause of Winslow St fire, arrest made

Latest News

Khane O. Jones was arrested by Watertown Police in connection to an arson at 112 Winslow St.
Arson the cause of Winslow St fire, arrest made
A traffic stop in Ogdensburg Monday afternoon resulted in a brief police stand-off.
Traffic stop in Ogdensburg turns into police stand-off
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on school masking, no water at Hotis & a lottery-winning custodian
WWNY On Wednesday, it’s masks off in north country schools
WWNY National Grid program will help keep these cows cool this summer