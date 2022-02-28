Humane Society: Cora, now happily an inside dog

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Cora is really enjoying life since she arrived at the Lewis County Humane Society.

Shelter manager Amber Zehr said Cora was surrendered to the humane society along with three siblings, all of whom have spent all their lives outdoors.

Now, 6-year-old Cora is enjoying an indoor world of warmth and comfort.

She’ll likely be chill in any home. The only dog she doesn’t like is her sister, Copper.

As usual, it’s busy at the shelter. Eleven puppies came in recently and were quickly adopted.

At this point, the humane society has 21 dogs and 19 cats up for adoption.

You can check them out at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or on their Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349 or just stop by when they’re open.

