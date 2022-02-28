Advertisement

Jennifer Irene (McLaughlin) Lagos, 35, of Adams

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Jennifer Irene (McLaughlin) Lagos, 35, of East Church Street died peacefully Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, New York.

She was born on November 23, 1986, in Fairbanks, Alaska to Timothy & BillieJean (Ford) McLaughlin.  Jennifer graduated from Immaculate Heart Central School in 2005, she then went on to attend the State University of New York at Canton.  She was primarily a homemaker and enjoyed being a mother.

A marriage to Richard Lagos ended in divorce.

She is survived by her parents, Timothy & BillieJean (Ford) McLaughlin, Dexter; a son, Scott Patrick Lagos, Dexter; a sister, Melissa Rounds, Carthage; many special nieces.

Jennifer cherished being a mother, she was an amazing person with a sense of humor that could light up any room.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Burial will be held privately by the family at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the Jefferson County SPCA 25056 Water St, Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences in her memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Obituaries

