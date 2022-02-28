Man accused of choking victim after throwing them to floor
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam-area man is charged with assault following a domestic incident at a town of Pierrepont home on Saturday.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Bryan Bicknell allegedly threw the victim to the floor, causing a broken bone, then grabbed them by the throat.
Deputies say a child was present during the incident.
Bicknell was charged with second-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arraigned in Canton town court and released. He will appear in Pierrepont town court at a later date.
An order of protection was issued for the victim.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.