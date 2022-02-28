Advertisement

Man accused of choking victim after throwing them to floor

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County Sheriff(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam-area man is charged with assault following a domestic incident at a town of Pierrepont home on Saturday.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Bryan Bicknell allegedly threw the victim to the floor, causing a broken bone, then grabbed them by the throat.

Deputies say a child was present during the incident.

Bicknell was charged with second-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Canton town court and released. He will appear in Pierrepont town court at a later date.

An order of protection was issued for the victim.

