WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary Elizabeth Monica, 84, of Watertown, passed away peacefully at Samaritan Medical Center on February 24, 2022, surrounded by family.

There are no public services planned at this time. Burial will take place privately at the convenience of her family.

Mary was born to Maurice and Caroline (LaFlair) LaVancha on June 09, 1937, in Lowville, New York. She married Carl Monica on October 15, 1966.

Mary loved to craft, gossip, and cook for those she loved. She could often be found reading romance novels, doing crossword puzzles, or playing games on her computer. Above all else, Mary loved her children and grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her children, Patrick Monica of Watertown, Michael and Kimberly Monica of Grass Lake, Michigan, Linda and Andrew Mahan of Watertown; a brother, Gary (Denise) LaVancha of Lowville; and a sister, Catherine (Karl) Kohnert of Glenfield. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Carl, Mary is predeceased by several brother and sisters.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

