Marylou Powlin, 76, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marylou Powlin, 76, passed away Saturday February 26th peacefully, surrounded by her family.

A graveside service at the Martinsburg Cemetery will be held at a later date. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Marylou is survived by her husband of 56 years, Thomas A., her sons Thomas C. of Watertown and Gregory J. and daughter-in-law Renee of Pulaski, grandchildren Tessa and Alexander, and loving cat Anastasia. She is survived by siblings Fred, Kathy, Bob, and Richard. She is predeceased by her parents James and Mary Kelly of West Martinsburg and her sisters Joan and Nancy.

Marylou was born at Lewis County General Hospital on December 23, 1945. She graduated from Lowville Academy and then CCBI business school in Syracuse. Marylou married Thomas on March 13, 1965, at St. Peters Church in Lowville.

Marylou worked as medical secretary, a library assistant, real estate agent, and later retired from the Jefferson County Department of Motor Vehicles in Watertown. She served as a board member of Boy Scout Troop 1 for several years, was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, was a Miss New York State Scholarship Pageant hostess and served as hostess committee chairperson.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews. She was the gentlest of souls, taken too early by Alzheimer’s.

Donations may be made in Marylou’s name to the CNY Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Service Announcement: Joseph Anthony Caronia, 76, of Watertown