National Grid program will help keep these cows cool this summer

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - If you know what cows like, you know they enjoy staying cool. That’s not a problem in the winter months, but when the seasons change, temperature control in barns in crucial.

One Lewis County family is showing off a new energy efficient barn, made possible through a National Grid grant program called the Agribusiness Productivity Fund.

The program helped Molly and John Scoville fund LED lighting and variable-speed fans for their dairy cattle barn. The fans are connected to thermostats which kick on once the temperature hits 55 degrees.

“Last summer, it was pretty hot and muggy a few days. And they were all just laying out , kind of like beached whales enjoying the fans,” Molly said. “You could see them all moving pretty well. And they were completely comfortable.”

The Scovilles say the automatic fans are helpful for when no one is at the farm, and the system is saving them some money on their energy bill.

