Advertisement

New York orders Russia sanctions, welcomes Ukraine refugees

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul goes to greet supporters during the New York State Democratic...
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul goes to greet supporters during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.(Seth Wenig | AP / Seth Wenig)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed an executive order forbidding her state from doing business with Russia, including cancelling its investments there.

The governor’s executive order was signed Sunday. It says the state “will not permit its own investment activity, whether directly or indirectly, to aid Russia as it commits these human rights violations and atrocities.”

Hochul also said New York will welcome Ukrainian refugees in response to Russia’s invasion.

She noted at a press conference in Albany that her state is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the U.S. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at a house on Winslow Street in Watertown broke out around 11 a.m. Monday.
Watertown apartment building destroyed by fire
Police say an Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance was wrecked after a person at...
Ogdensburg ambulance stolen, crashed into garage
Ethan Daubenspeck
Fort Drum man accused of having sex with central NY teen
Fire crews battled an intense blaze at an apartment house on Winslow Street in Watertown.
UPDATE: Two hospitalized after fire destroys Watertown Apartment House
Khane O. Jones was arrested by Watertown Police in connection to an arson at 112 Winslow St.
Arson the cause of Winslow St fire, arrest made

Latest News

Khane O. Jones was arrested by Watertown Police in connection to an arson at 112 Winslow St.
Arson the cause of Winslow St fire, arrest made
A traffic stop in Ogdensburg Monday afternoon resulted in a brief police stand-off.
Traffic stop in Ogdensburg turns into police stand-off
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on school masking, no water at Hotis & a lottery-winning custodian
WWNY On Wednesday, it’s masks off in north country schools
WWNY National Grid program will help keep these cows cool this summer