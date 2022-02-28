Advertisement

Ogdensburg ambulance stolen, crashed into garage

Police say an Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance was wrecked after a person at...
Police say an Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance was wrecked after a person at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center stole it and crashed it into a nearby garage
By Erin Bischoff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance was stolen from Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center this afternoon, according to Ogdensburg Police.

Police Chief Mark Kearns says while two officers were at the hospital for a separate incident, they encountered a combative person in the Emergency Room.

During this incident, Ogdensburg Police say Yengi R. Lado, 25, of Hannawa Falls stole an Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance from outside the emergency room and fled the hospital.

Kearns says Lado took off down Mansion Avenue at a high rate of speed. Lado ended up driving through a garage at the intersection of Mansion Avenue and Cedar Street.

The ambulance sustained heavy damage in the front end
The ambulance sustained heavy damage in the front end(Ogdensburg Police Dept.)

Kearns says Lado is in custody and has been brought back to the hospital. City Manager Stephen Jellie says the front portion of the ambulance is heavily damaged.

Charges are forthcoming as the case remains under investigation.

