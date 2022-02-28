Advertisement

Pamela J. Termin, 51, of Theresa

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Pamela J. Termin, 51, of Theresa, NY, passed away February 26, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, following a brief battle with cancer.

She was born on June 16. 1970 in Langley, Virginia, daughter of Nial and Mavis (Clement) Sweet.  Pam graduated from Watertown High School in 1988.

She married Jason R. Termin of Whitney Point, NY, on July 22, 1989 in Watertown, NY.  The couple started their family and she was a homemaker.  She went back to school and received her LPN certificate from Jefferson- Lewis BOCES in 2005.   In 2011 she graduate from Jefferson Community College and became a registered nurse.

In 2005, she began working at Watertown Dialysis and continued to work there up until she passed away.

Mr. Termin is an independent distributor for Wise Potato Chips.  The couple has resided in Theresa since 2006.

Pam enjoyed crocheting, spending time with her children, camping, kayaking, reading and family barbecues.

Among her survivors are her beloved husband, Jason R. Termin, Theresa, NY; a daughter, Kimberleigh A. Termin, Dexter, NY; a son, Jacob F. Termin, Dexter, NY; three brothers and  two sisters in law, Michael P. Sweet, Thomas W. (Michelle) Sweet and Andrew J. (Brandi) Sweet and their daughter Jayleigh, all of Watertown; many nieces nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her mother and father.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was her wish to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 5th at the Town of Watertown Fire Station #1,  22825 County Road 67 Watertown, NY.

Donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at Kidney.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

