Robert L. “Bounder” Lovely, 91, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Lovely passed away early Sunday morning, February 27, 2022, at United Helpers Nursing Home in Canton, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Robert L. “Bounder” Lovely, age 91, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 2:00PM at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery in the Spring. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 12:00PM to 1:30PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Lovely passed away early Sunday morning, February 27, 2022, at United Helpers Nursing Home in Canton, NY.

Robert is survived by his two sons, Robert Lovely and his wife, Christine, of Ogdensburg, NY and Daniel Lovely and his wife, Ruby, of Potsdam, NY; two daughters, Carol Lovely of Ogdensburg, NY and Bonnie Churco and her husband, John, of Ogdensburg, NY; ten grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren; his sister, Elaine Brenno, of Ogdensburg, NY; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. Robert is predeceased by his wife, June Lovely, in 2018; his daughter, Patricia Lovely, in 1953; and a son-in-law, Allen Lovely, in 2012.

Robert was born on July 29, 1930, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Robert and Emma Bromley Lovely. He attended Ogdensburg Trade School. Robert married June Vine on February 19, 1949, at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg, NY with Rev. Burnett officiating. In 1952, Robert started working for Newell’s as a tool and die maker and retired in 1992 after 40 years of service.

Robert enjoyed spending time with family and friends at his summer camp on the St. Lawrence River. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Robert was always there to give a helping hand to others. Robert also enjoyed doing machinist work on the side and building the wooden punts designed by Walter Hollis. He was a member of the Irish Hill Hunting Club in Fine, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.