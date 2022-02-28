Service Announcement: Joseph Anthony Caronia, 76, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Anthony Caronia, 76, of Watertown, was reunited with his beloved wife, Ricky, on February 16, 2022.

Calling hours will be from 12-2 pm with a memorial service and military honors following on Saturday, March 5 at Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter, NY.

There will be a gathering immediately following at the Dexter American Legion.

Burial will be at Glenwood Cemetery at a private ceremony, in the spring.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.