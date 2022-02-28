Advertisement

Service Announcement: Joseph Anthony Caronia, 76, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Anthony Caronia, 76, of Watertown, was reunited with his beloved wife, Ricky, on February 16, 2022.

Calling hours will be from 12-2 pm with a memorial service and military honors following on Saturday, March 5 at Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter, NY.

There will be a gathering immediately following at the Dexter American Legion.

Burial will be at Glenwood Cemetery at a private ceremony, in the spring.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Khane O. Jones was arrested by Watertown Police in connection to an arson at 112 Winslow St.
Arson the cause of Winslow St fire, arrest made
A traffic stop in Ogdensburg Monday afternoon resulted in a brief police stand-off.
Traffic stop in Ogdensburg turns into police stand-off
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on school masking, no water at Hotis & a lottery-winning custodian
WWNY On Wednesday, it’s masks off in north country schools
WWNY National Grid program will help keep these cows cool this summer

Obituaries

WWNY Fort Drum soldiers train in command post exercise
WWNY St. Lawrence County woman giving Ukrainian friends a voice
WWNY UPDATE: Two hospitalized after fire destroys Watertown Apartment House
Fort Drum soldiers train Monday using deployable command centers
Fort Drum soldiers train in command post exercise
Wayne Alton Rogers, 74, of George Hill Road Glenfield passed away at his home on Friday,...
Wayne Alton Rogers, 74, of Glenfield