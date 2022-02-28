St. Lawrence County woman giving Ukrainian friends a voice

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County woman wants wants to give a voice to her family and friends living in Ukraine as the nation fights back against the Russian invasion.

Marina Smith married an American and left Ukraine in 2004. Although she now lives in the Canton area, Marina has kept in close touch over the years with friends and family in Ukraine.

Now that Russia has attacked her homeland, the messages she’s getting are deeply upsetting for her.

She read us one of the texts: “We don’t sleep at night. The enemy is pounding us day and night. Especially very scary at night when the sirens are howling and then when they stop, the hell starts.”

Marina’s friends live in different parts of Ukraine. One friend in Kyiv shared this video of a damaged apartment building near their home.

Other friends took up arms to defend their country from the Russians.

Then there’s another video from a village near the border of Belarus - defiant Ukrainians shouting, “We will not let you through,” before singing their national anthem.

“They are peaceful people that didn’t ask for this,” said Marina. “I just want for this all to end - it all to stop and for my people to have peace and the independence that they fought for for so long and so hard and that they want and deserve.”

Marina says her loved ones in Ukraine are asking for and are grateful for prayers coming from the north country. One friend, moved by the support coming from the other side of the world, sent Marina a photo of the Ukrainian sunrise, adding that the clouds look like an angel.

“And I see the Ukrainian sun is rising and that’s the Ukrainian people,” she said.

Marina says the north country can also help the people of Ukraine by sending financial donations. We have a list of just 3 of numerous charities here:

The United Nations Children’s Fund, or UNICEF

International Committee of the Red Cross

National Bank of Ukraine

