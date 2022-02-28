Sunday Sports: Seasons on the hardwood wrap up with weekend battles

ITHACA, New York (WWNY) - The Women’s Liberty League Basketball Championship took place Sunday afternoon in Ithaca, where the top seeded Lady Bombers hosted 3rd seed St. Lawrence with a bid to the NCAA tournament on the line.

In the 1st quarter, Olivia Middleton drives the lane and gets the roll: St. Lawrence by 2.

It’s Ava McCann burying the 3 from downtown to put St. Lawrence on top 5.

In the 2nd quarter, it’s Middleton with the hot hand from long range: Lady Saints up 6.

Middleton gets inside for the bucket to put St. Lawrence up 10.

In the 3rd quarter, it’s Katie Frederick down low for the bucket and the foul: St. Lawrence up 1.

In the 4th quarter, McCann’s 3 puts St. Lawrence up 1, but the Lady Saints fall to Ithaca 70-58.

At OCC Sunday afternoon, Lowville met Utica Academy of Science in the Boys’ Section 3 Class B Semifinals.

Dalton Myers led Lowville with 15, Brody Brown added 12 and Ryan Young chipped in with 10.

But Utica Academy of Science’s Donelious King Jr. would score 27 to lead all scorers.

Lowville sees it’s season come to an end as they fall to Utica Academy of Science 67-49.

The Indian River Girls’ Basketball Team plays in the Section 3 Class A Semifinals Monday night at Onondaga Community College, where they square off against 3rd seed Bishop Ludden.

The 19-2 Lady Warriors entered the game winners of 8 in a row, including a 72-29 win over New Hartford in the Class A Quarterfinals.

Lady Warriors Coach Jim Whitley is confident in his team’s chances to make it to the title game and beyond.

”Well, we’re coming together as a team and we have the pieces in place. We just have to make sure we’re playing together and playing as a team which we have done all year and I’m pretty confident,” said Whitley.

Saturday was a big night last night for Gouverneur wrestler Carter Baer, who finished out his high school wrestling career by winning the state wrestling championship in Division 2 at 160 pounds.

With the win, Baer capped off a perfect season with a 41-0 record and the 3 time champ says he was grateful for the opportunity.

”Yeah, it’s a fun season. I wasn’t taking anything for granted with everything that’s happened in my high school career. I’ve had some injuries and then COVID, so every time I’ve had the opportunity to compete, I’m gonna go and go hard and give it my all. It feels good because I can show everyone that it really doesn’t matter where you come from you can always be successful,” said Baer.

On the ice, St. Lawrence squared off against Yale in game 3 of their ECAC Hockey Quarterfinal series.

In the 1st period, St. Lawrence was down 3-0 when Shailynn Snow banks one in off the goalie, Lady Saints down 3-1 after 1 period.

In the 2nd period, St. Lawrence gets to within 1 on Nara Elia’s redirect in front.

Late in the 3rd, Lady Saints with an extra attacker looking for the equalizer, but Yale goalie Gianna Meloni makes the stop.

St. Lawrence falls to Yale 3-2 and drops the series 2-1.

Federal Hockey League action from the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, the Watertown Wolves hosted Binghamton.

In the 1st period, the Black Bears get on the board first when Emil Strom scores on the doorstep, Binghamton in front 1-0.

The Wolves answer just under 8 minutes later when Andrew Harrison dents the back of the net on the 2 on 1 break, tying the game at 1.

Justin MacDonald would tie the game in the 3rd and score the game winner in overtime as the Wolves beat Binghamton 4-3.

