Two facing charges over loaded gun in Watertown bar

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two people are facing charges linked to a loaded handgun in a bar.

Watertown police accuse 26-year-old Richardo Clairsainvil of having a 9 millimeter handgun, loaded with fourteen rounds, at the Paddock Club early Sunday. Authorities had responded to the bar after a fight was reported.

Also charged is 21-year-old Kiara Jackson, of Fort Drum. Police say she picked up the weapon, put it in the waistband of her jeans and fled, in an attempt to stop police from gathering it as evidence.

Both are jail with bail set at 10-thousand dollars each.

