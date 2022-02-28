Advertisement

Wayne Alton Rogers, 74, of Glenfield

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Wayne Alton Rogers, 74, of George Hill Road Glenfield passed away at his home on Friday,...
Wayne Alton Rogers, 74, of George Hill Road Glenfield passed away at his home on Friday, February 25, 2022.(Source: Funeral Home)

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Wayne Alton Rogers, 74, of George Hill Road Glenfield passed away at his home on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Calling hours are from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., 5702 Waters Road Lowville NY. There will be no funeral. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

He is survived by a son, Chad M. Rogers and his companion, Amy Hill of Glenfield; a son-in-law, Joey Chapman of Glenfield; six grandchildren, Stephanie and her husband Derrick, Eric, Owen, Courtney, Garrett, Colt; two great grandchildren, Natalie and Lorelai; a sister, Sally Swiernik; two brothers, Gary Rogers and Johnny (Deb) Rogers.

He is predeceased by his wife, Charlott Rogers; a daughter, Tina Chapman; four brothers, Ricky Rogers, Gordon Rogers, Leo Rogers, Fred Rogers; and his in-laws, Florence and Jessie Farr.

Wayne was born on January 17, 1948 a son of the late Alton and Nora Greene Rogers in Lowville, NY and attended Lowville Academy. He worked on a farm before proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969 during the Vietnam War. On September 17, 1971 he married Charlott Farr at his parent’s home. Wayne worked construction for many years. He then worked for Climax in Lowville until his retirement.

Wayne enjoyed fishing, camping, joy riding, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Khane O. Jones was arrested by Watertown Police in connection to an arson at 112 Winslow St.
Arson the cause of Winslow St fire, arrest made
A traffic stop in Ogdensburg Monday afternoon resulted in a brief police stand-off.
Traffic stop in Ogdensburg turns into police stand-off
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on school masking, no water at Hotis & a lottery-winning custodian
WWNY On Wednesday, it’s masks off in north country schools
WWNY National Grid program will help keep these cows cool this summer

Obituaries

WWNY Fort Drum soldiers train in command post exercise
WWNY St. Lawrence County woman giving Ukrainian friends a voice
WWNY UPDATE: Two hospitalized after fire destroys Watertown Apartment House
Fort Drum soldiers train Monday using deployable command centers
Fort Drum soldiers train in command post exercise
Candles
Service Announcement: Joseph Anthony Caronia, 76, of Watertown