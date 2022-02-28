Wayne Alton Rogers, 74, of Glenfield

Wayne Alton Rogers, 74, of George Hill Road Glenfield passed away at his home on Friday, February 25, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

Calling hours are from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., 5702 Waters Road Lowville NY. There will be no funeral. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

He is survived by a son, Chad M. Rogers and his companion, Amy Hill of Glenfield; a son-in-law, Joey Chapman of Glenfield; six grandchildren, Stephanie and her husband Derrick, Eric, Owen, Courtney, Garrett, Colt; two great grandchildren, Natalie and Lorelai; a sister, Sally Swiernik; two brothers, Gary Rogers and Johnny (Deb) Rogers.

He is predeceased by his wife, Charlott Rogers; a daughter, Tina Chapman; four brothers, Ricky Rogers, Gordon Rogers, Leo Rogers, Fred Rogers; and his in-laws, Florence and Jessie Farr.

Wayne was born on January 17, 1948 a son of the late Alton and Nora Greene Rogers in Lowville, NY and attended Lowville Academy. He worked on a farm before proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969 during the Vietnam War. On September 17, 1971 he married Charlott Farr at his parent’s home. Wayne worked construction for many years. He then worked for Climax in Lowville until his retirement.

Wayne enjoyed fishing, camping, joy riding, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

