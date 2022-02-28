On Wednesday, it’s masks off in north country schools

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kids no longer have to mask up in schools. The state mandate will be dropped on Wednesday.

Cities and counties have the option enforce masks past Wednesday, but don’t expect that to happen in the north country.

During a Sunday news conference, Governor Hochul pointed to fewer COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, both down significantly from the omicron spike. She also cited high vaccination rates among school-aged kids.

The governor is encouraging counties with high “COVID community levels” to at least consider masking up in schools. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, St. Lawrence County qualifies. County legislature chairman Bill Sheridan says the county will not enforce masks.

“I think it’s time that we start realizing the negative effect that this may be having on our students,” Sheridan said.

The CDC lists Jefferson and Lewis counties at medium community levels. Superintendent of Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Stephen Todd says masks will be optional in their schools beginning Wednesday.

“And I’m not aware of any other individual school district that’s doing otherwise,” Todd told 7 News

Watertown City School District Superintendent Patti LaBarr says her district won’t be enforcing masks beginning Wednesday. Jefferson County officials say they won’t be getting in the way, either. Some parents and grandparents say it’s about time. We caught up with some as school was letting out at Knickerbocker Elementary in Watertown.

“They have such a hard time keeping them on in school. So, he likes it. He’ll be excited,” said Lisa Hedden, who’s grandson attends Knickerbocker Elementary in Watertown.

“I just think it’s too much on the kids. Not being able to breathe. I just think it’s good for them,” said grandma Melanie Smith, on the lifting of the school mask mandate.

The governor says the mask mandate remains in place for public transportation, hospitals, nursing homes, and a few other locations. A review is being done to see if those mandates are still necessary.

