With COVID in decline, Samaritan resumes limited visitation in some instances

Samaritan Medical Center
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hospital officials at Samaritan Medical Center will once again allow limited visitation and “support persons” for patients in a variety of units and departments.

Many visitations were paused back in August 2021, as COVID-19 infections began to increase. Officials say now that COVID hospitalizations are stabilizing, it’s safe to resume some visitation.

Generally, a patient can have one visitor per day. The same applies for people who are using inpatient services and would like “support person” to be present.

All visitors and support persons must be 12 years of age or older.  Visitors under the age of 18, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Masks must be worn inside the hospital. Review the full list of visitation guidelines here.

The limited visitation is effective now and applies to the following patient populations:

Emergency Department

Medical, Surgical, Intensive Care Unit, and Progressive Care Unit

Inpatient Mental Health

Inpatients with Intellectual and/or Developmental Delays

Outpatient Services

Surgical Services

Read more at Samaritan Health’s website.

