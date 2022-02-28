Your Turn: feedback on school masking, no water at Hotis & a lottery-winning custodian

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Effective Wednesday, March 2, masks are no longer required to be worn in schools in New York state. Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement this weekend.

Shouldn’t ever have been masked. Big time over reach of the government.

Robert Delongville

What’s special about Wednesday? Why not Monday?

Scott Doyle

My child will still be wearing a mask. She is immune compromised and we are not taking any chances.

Johanna Dingman

No water for more than a week. That was the reality for people living at the Hotis Motel outside Watertown.

The owner should be held accountable and compensate the tenants for the time they went without water

Geo Johnson

The landlord is milking the people and when they can’t get anymore from them, they will go away and let the property go for taxes or the county will be stuck with it!

Peter Deshane

An Indian River custodian was walking around a winner -- and didn’t even know it -- until Jeff Paro discovered a $100,000 lottery ticket in his wallet.

Love this story! Enjoy retirement, you deserve it!

Elizabeth Clubertson

Congrats! Spend it wisely, goes quick with this economy.

Tony Bouchey

