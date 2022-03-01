Advertisement

Academic All-Star: Caroline Delles

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Caroline Delles, a senior at Harrisville Central School.

Caroline is first in her class and is involved in a number of activities, including chorus, Youth Advisory Committee and varsity softball.

She plans to attend Jefferson Community College and hopes to become a professional photographer.

Watch her interview above.

