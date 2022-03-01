Arson the cause of Winslow St fire, arrest made

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fire that ripped through a Watertown apartment building Monday has been deemed an arson.

Watertown Police say a fire at 112 Winslow Street Monday morning was intentionally set and they have arrested Khane O. Jones, 27, in connection to the case.

Officials say Jones was staying at the residence at the time, but have not confirmed if it was his permanent residence.

Three people were transported to the hospital due to injuries from the blaze.

Tina M. Guildoo, 47, was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for smoke inhalation and has been released.

Two men were transported to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment then taken by helicopter to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse due to the extent of their injuries.

Watertown Police say 27-year-old Joshua R. Jones is listed in critical condition in the ICU with severe burns to most of his body. John M. Guildoo, 48, is listed as stable with burns to his arms and face.

Khane Jones has been charged with Arson in the 1st Degree and Assault in the 1st Degree. He was arraigned at the CAP Court and is being held without bail in Jefferson County Jail.

