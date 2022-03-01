Autumn Marie Wilson, 17, of Madrid

Autumn Marie Wilson, age 17 of Madrid unexpectedly passed away Saturday February 26, 2022 and the family is left with shattered hearts. (Source: Funeral Home)

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Autumn Marie Wilson, age 17 of Madrid unexpectedly passed away Saturday February 26, 2022 and the family is left with shattered hearts. Autumn was born in Potsdam on October 26, 2004 to Matthew Wilson and Erin White. Autumn was a student at Madrid-Waddington School and had graduated in January. She was ready to start CNA classes in April and planned on attending college in the fall to pursue a career in the medical field. Autumn worked at United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton.

She is survived by her parents, her siblings, Cheyeanne, Stella, Bear, Hunter and Cole, grandparents; Sue Wilson, Floyd and Barb Wilson, Cindy White, great-grandmother Joyce White, step-grandmother; Sandra Hammond, Aunt Jessie (Justin) Aunt Raina (Andy), Uncle Travis along with many great aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Autumn was predeceased by her grandfather Eric Hammond.

She was a very athletic and enjoyed hockey, hunting, spending time in nature and with her nieces; Sierra and Alyssa. Autumn was especially fond of her Aunt Cathy, Uncle Jeff and Uncle Timmy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Madrid Community Center immediately following calling hours, which will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid, NY.

In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial contributions to be acknowledged with the St. Lawrence County Suicide Awareness Coalition; SLC Suicide Awareness Coalition c/o Kelsy Jones United Helpers, 221 Hamilton St. Ogdensburg, NY 13669

Family and friends are encouraged to leave memories, pictures and condolences remembering Autumn at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home of 20 Church St. Madrid, NY 13660.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.