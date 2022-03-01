Barbara A. Runions, 73, of Massena

Barbara A. Runions, 73, of North Racquette River Road and longtime resident of Chase Mills, was reunited with her best friend, Jesus, on Monday evening, February 28, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center from complications of Covid-19 pneumonia. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Runions, 73, of North Racquette River Road and longtime resident of Chase Mills, was reunited with her best friend, Jesus, on Monday evening, February 28, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center from complications of Covid-19 pneumonia.

Barb was born on January 23, 1949 in Massena, the daughter of the late Ivan R. and Loretta (Kanoff) Castagnier. She attended Madrid-Waddington Central School, where she graduated. After high school, she attended nursing school in Rochester, where she trained to become a phlebotomist. On October 25, 1969, she married Ernest E. Runions at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Rev. Tobin, officiating. Together, they enjoyed the love of their children, grandchildren, and great grandchild despite the difficulties and challenges of her lifelong battle with multiple sclerosis. Barb credited her ability to enjoy her best life to Ernie for all the love and support he provided to her throughout their marriage.

Barb first worked as phlebotomist at Canton-Potsdam and Massena Memorial Hospitals. After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Barb started caring for children at her home. For many years, she helped raise many children in the Chase Mills community. Additionally, she operated the concession stand for Louisville Hockey Association for many years and when her husband started the Louisville Baseball League, she started and operated the concession stands. A devout Catholic, Barb was a lifelong communicant of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, where she taught religious education for many years and hosted Bible study in her home for many years. Barb’s entire world revolved around her love for her family and friends. She cherished the time watching her children and grandchildren at their sporting events, being mesmerized while listening to her daughter play piano, camping adventures, and visits to the casino. Barb also loved to garden and never minded falling out of her chair just to get a little closer to the plants. Her love, companionship, and friendship will be deeply missed by all that had the fortunate opportunity to be touched by her love.

Barb is survived by her loving, caring, and devoted husband of 52 years, Ernie; her children, Laurie and Randy Beeson of Ogdensburg and Chad and Heather Runions of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; her beloved grandchildren, Zachary and Janelle Spears and Abby, Josh, and Chris-Nervine Runions; her great granddaughter, Blakely Jane; and her sister, Bonnie and Joseph Currier of Massena; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Louisville on Thursday starting at 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM. A time to share memories and stories of Barb will begin at 12:30 PM until the start of her funeral mass at 1:00 PM. Burial will be held in the spring at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Louisville.

Barb had a great love for animals and would be greatly honored if memorial contributions be made in her memory to the Massena Animal Shelter or the Louisville Minor Sports Programs in honor of her longtime commitment to the program.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.