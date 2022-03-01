Career-Tech All-Star: Jodie Soltau

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Jodie Soltau has a passion for helping people.

The Clifton-Fine student is studying New Visions: Medical Careers at Southwest Tech in Gouverneur. She’s also this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star

She recounts a story about helping a man seriously injured in a snowmobile accident. She and her parents are members of the Cranberry Lake Fire Department.

“I really like to think that I helped him that day, just by being there, talking to him and making sure he was still awake,” she said. “That was a big impact on my life.”

She hopes to have a career in sports physical therapy working with college athletes.

