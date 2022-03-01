Career-Tech All-Star: Jodie Soltau
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Jodie Soltau has a passion for helping people.
The Clifton-Fine student is studying New Visions: Medical Careers at Southwest Tech in Gouverneur. She’s also this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star
She recounts a story about helping a man seriously injured in a snowmobile accident. She and her parents are members of the Cranberry Lake Fire Department.
“I really like to think that I helped him that day, just by being there, talking to him and making sure he was still awake,” she said. “That was a big impact on my life.”
She hopes to have a career in sports physical therapy working with college athletes.
Watch the video to learn more about her.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.